Classified advertsPersonal Loans By DispatchLIVE - September 13, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Cash immediately when you pawn cars, bakkies, caravans, boats etc – highest prices paid. Vaughn’s 043-7264333. Share this story:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Recommended New BRICS-supported bank approves first set of loans EC’s rotting R30m fleet Some went up – others down Gonubie main road accident delays traffic