BROOKLYN CITY COLLEGE 2017 Registration now open

BROOKLYN CITY COLLEGE
East London
Umalusi accreditation
No FET 00619PA
2017 REGISTRATION
Now open for
POLICE & TRAFFIC DIPLOMA
NURSING COURSES
* Health Care
Pre-nursing Ancillary
* Community Healthcare
and Social Worker
ENGINEERING
DIPLOMAS JANUARY
INTAKE
* Civil Engineering
* Electrical Engineering
* Mechanical Engineering
* Boiler Making
MANAGEMENT
DIPLOMAS R500 REG.
R2 500 DEPOSIT –
R899 monthly
* Human Resources
* Business Management
* Public Relations
* Edu Care
* Management Assistant
* Marketing Management
* Travel and Tourism
* Financial Management
* Public Management
IT COURSES R500 REG.
R2 500 DEPOSIT – R899 monthly
* Information Technology
* PC Engineering
* Call Centre
* Computer Literacy
MATRIC REWRITE
– Matric Upgrading
Apply online
www.brooklyncitycollege.co.za
087 151 0188
Norwich House,
78 Oxford St & cnr
Gladstone St, 2nd floor
Comment:when is the registration closing date
Comment:does the school give scholarship/bursary to students?
Comment: I would like to do nursing at brooklyn city college is registration open right now