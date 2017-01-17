BROOKLYN CITY COLLEGE 2017 Registration now open

3850335BROOKLYN CITY COLLEGE

East London

Umalusi accreditation

No FET 00619PA

2017 REGISTRATION

Now open for


POLICE & TRAFFIC DIPLOMA
NURSING COURSES

* Health Care
Pre-nursing Ancillary
* Community Healthcare
and Social Worker

ENGINEERING
DIPLOMAS JANUARY
INTAKE

* Civil Engineering
* Electrical Engineering
* Mechanical Engineering
* Boiler Making

MANAGEMENT
DIPLOMAS R500 REG.
R2 500 DEPOSIT –
R899 monthly

* Human Resources
* Business Management
* Public Relations
* Edu Care
* Management Assistant
* Marketing Management
* Travel and Tourism
* Financial Management
* Public Management

IT COURSES R500 REG.
R2 500 DEPOSIT – R899 monthly

* Information Technology
* PC Engineering
* Call Centre
* Computer Literacy

MATRIC REWRITE
– Matric Upgrading

Apply online
www.brooklyncitycollege.co.za

087 151 0188

Norwich House,
78 Oxford St & cnr
Gladstone St, 2nd floor

