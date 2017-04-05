Classified advertsPersonal CONDOLENCES: OSNER, PAUL By Dispatch Advertising - April 5, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet OSNER PAUL One of the kindest men I ever knew. You made my sister so very happy. You will be sorely missed. Jan Share this story:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Recommended Stofile, personality cults and collective leadership Farewell to E Cape giant Rev Stofile Stofile died ‘saddened by today’s ANC’ Zuma sends condolences to the Mtirara family