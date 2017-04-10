CRN OXFORD & Terminus: Ground Floor Retail

By Dispatch Advertising -

CRN OXFORD & Terminus: Ground Floor Retail

– 173m²
– R32 000 plus VAT
– Seymour Properties

– Tel: 043  735 1010.

 

Recommended

Rhodes scholars looking to change South Africans’ lives for the better Innovative enterprise gives unemployed mothers entrepreneurial skills Businessman snatched at shopping mall 47 COMMERCIAL Rd: First Floor Retail/Warehouse

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*