TWO by 2 Beds, 2 Bath Townhouses in a Secure, up-market Complex in Gonubie. Single garages and an additional parking. R9,500p/m each – Excl. water, electricity and

services] and One by 2 Beds, 1 bath [R6,500p/m excl. water, electricity and services] – Units in Vincent Gardens. Both have undercover, secure off-street parking’s. [Available the end of May 2017] All these Units have Solar Geysers – Except the 2 bed unit in Vincent, which has a Gas Geyser, all the Units have LED lighting and Gas hobs. To view and for more

information Phone Mike 082 896 2311.