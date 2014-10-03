Rhudulu clan celebrate rich traditions at Mthatha River

Members of a popular AmaMpondomise clan, the Rhudulu, marked their heritage in true African style last weekend when over 2000 family members gathered on the banks of the Mthatha river.

Rhudulus – including members of the Nxuba, Ngcingane, Tshangisa, Nabe Njuza and Mzongosi sub-clans embark on an annual the pilgrimage from KwaNgcingane village near Mthatha to the Mthatha River.

Each year they spend two days along the Mthatha River banks and dam, connecting with the spirits of their ancestors, three who were believed to have drowned in this river in the early 1800s.

This year thousands of clapping and chanting devotees, like peace warriors in their white traditional blankets featuring a single black strip, descended on their area to sing the clan’s anthem Somagwaza to evoke the spirits.

Clan members wear special beads and hold special sticks called iminqayi as a sign of respect and honour. Each person has only one blanket and people only sleep on the grass.

Every year since 1910, Rhudulus from all over the country have gathered in Mthatha to ask for spiritual guidance, prosperity and good luck.

This yearly ritual also offers spiritual healing and intervention for members of the Rhudulu clan battling ill health, unemployment and other bad luck.

According to family elder and national chairman of Rhudulu heritage, Mbuzeli “Gobizizwe” Maso the Rhudulu take sanctuary at the river after three of their ancestors drowned while trying to cross the waters which are said to have been quite shallow at the time.

“The ancestors were part of a group of men herding 100 head of cattle destined for AbaThembu King Ngangelizwe Dalindyebo, to ask him for permission to settle on Thembuland,” said Maso.

“Their bodies were never recovered and the Rhudulus believe they lie in an ‘eternal sleep’ on the surface of the river,” he explained.

“According to history, King Dalindyebo accepted their offer and many Rhudulus settled in KwaNgcingane village having left the hinterlands of Swaziland as early as 1810. “In fact we are AmaMpondomise, not AbaThembu,” Maso said proudly.

Last Saturday, young and elderly men and women, their faces beaming with pride, gathered at the river banks to celebrate their ancestry, having travelled from throughout South Africa for the event.

Ironically this celebration of ancestral roots was facilitated by modern by means of a Facebook page, set up by Isaac Goliath, who currently lives and works in Cape Town.

He helped trace family members and allowed for the group to communicate.

The festivities began with a gathering at the homestead of Nkosi Sakhiwo Ngangenyathi Mgolombane at KwaNgcingane, which is about 15km outside Mthatha, where various traditional leaders were in attendance.

There was ululating, chanting of “camagu” (thanksgiving), barefoot dancing, singing and the women baked bread on “bakpots” for all those present.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chairman Nkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima applauded the Rhudulus for revisiting ancient customs and traditions.

“This is exactly what needs to be done by almost everybody in South Africa who cares for their heritage. The freedom we enjoy today, free from the bondages of apartheid, allows us to practice our culture. We should be going back to our roots and encouraging everyone to do the same,” said Matanzima.

Another highlight of the Rhudulu reunion was the presence of a television crew from Kulcha Quest, which was invited by MaNxuba Zintle Maso, who had attended the ritual to trace her roots.

“I was lost in terms of knowing my roots but after this experience I can feel a change. It is important for us to know where we come from in order to know where we are going to,” she said.

The unemployed journalism graduate from East London had travelled with five crew members from the popular TV show which documented her quest for her ancestral roots. The episode will be aired in two weeks time on SABC1.

Nkosi Mgolombane, who is regarded as the head of the Rhudulu clan, oversaw all rituals conducted at his homestead and on the river banks and officiated at the slaughter of the sacrificial ox to appease the ancestors.

Three goats were also slaughtered as part of the annual ceremony, and younger members of the Rhudulus were given oral history lessons on their background, traditional chiefdoms and the origins of their clan name.

At various points throughout the two-day event, the elders would take some of the meat neatly placed in grass woven dishes and umqombothi (traditional beer) into the river where they would watch it sink away. In unison, they would celebrate by singing the praise names of their ancestors who had “accepted” these gifts.

The event, which lasted from Friday until Saturday last weekend, where nearly 2000 folk slept in a large tent and along the river bank under the stars, was also attended by the traditional leaders under which the Rhudulu fall.

A group of unmarried women were “baptised” in the river to rid them of bad luck and to bring them, among other things, good jobs and marriages.

Throughout the weekend the Rhudulus were encouraged to research their family history and to stay away from any conflict which could divide them. Knowing their family history would also avoid inter-marriages between children of the same lineage.

“There is only one Rhudulu, there are no black or white Rhudulus. Those who seek to divide us have sinister motives, driven by sexual desires,” Maso said.

The Rhudulus called for members of their clan name, based anywhere in the country or world, to join them during next year’s reunion which will take place at the Mthatha Dam.

They can connect on their official Facebook page by liking Amangwevu Clan (Imbumba yamaNgwevu) aah Rhudulu. — loyisom@dispatch.co.za