Nurturing hope for the infertiles

It was personal fertility problems that led Tertia Albertyn to start the Nurture Egg Donor Programme eight years ago.

Frustrated with her struggles to maintain a pregnancy after multiple miscarriages, Albertyn said she confided in her best friend who researched ways to help couples going through similar issues.

1 of 2

This research led to egg donation, which Albertyn underwent herself.

During this process she managed to conceive and maintain a pregnancy, finally giving birth to twins – which was the birth of the Nurture Egg Donor Programme.

Through this programme, more than 20000 women from different age, racial and ethnic groups have approached them to donate their eggs, with a total of 600 women currently on the egg donation data base.

These women are from throughout South Africa, with a number from the Eastern Cape, and are usually flown to Johannesburg or Cape Town where they are provided with accommodation for the duration of the egg retrieval process.

According to Albertyn, the average donor recipient is a black, foreign visitor from various African countries.

Australians and UK residents also seek out her services, she added.

Statistically, donors are made up of 40% white women and 40% black donors with the rest being Indian, Coloured and other racial groups.

Albertyn said half of the donors are mothers themselves, while the other half have no children.

Similarly, 50% are married while the other 50% are single.

The donors are given R7000, which Albertyn stressed was not payment for the egg donation but reimbursement for their time and travel expenses.

Talking the Daily Dispatch through the programme, Albertyn explained that the first process for a potential donor is to fill out a form showing their interest in participating.

Only women between the ages of 20 to 33 with a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) and no history of hereditary diseases are accepted.

“The South African guideline says we should take women from the age of 18, but here at Nurture we just feel that 18 is a bit too young to participate in this kind of programme, so we start looking from 20 onwards,” Albertyn said.

“We don’t take women older than 33 simply because from that age the egg quality starts to decline. It doesn’t mean you can’t have children at that age, I know lots of women who have given birth to healthy children at that age, but that’s also the age that egg quality starts to decline.

“Another important factor to note is that as we get older, some of the eggs are flushed away on a monthly basis and some are exposed to the environment, basically making them no good.

“The reason we only take donors with a healthy BMI is because it’s important for the medication to work. If the donor is overweight, then they can’t donate.

“If the donor is too thin, then they can’t donate.

“We also ask all possible donors about any hereditary illness they may have in their family such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

“If there is a history of that kind then unfortunately they cannot donate at all.

“The next is to ask possible donors about any medication they are currently on.

“Our general rule where this is concerned is if the medication is safe to take during pregnancy, then you can take it during the donation process.”

From there, possible donors fill out more detailed forms where they specify their physical characteristics such as their hair and eye colour.

Potential donors are also asked questions on their hobbies, likes and dislikes and any dreams and aspirations they may have for the future.

This, Albertyn said, is in an attempt to get a better sense of exactly the kind of person the donor is.

Once the profile is concluded, it’s loaded onto the system where the donor’s name is kept anonymous.

Donor mothers never meet their egg donors. The only information provided to these egg recipients is limited to the information provided on the profile as well as a toddler picture of the donor.

“The couple choose their donor based on the information they see on the donor’s profile. Most couples generally choose a donor who looks like the mother.

“If the donor mother has blue eyes and blonde hair, she’ll likely look for a donor with blonde hair and blue eyes.

“If the donor mother has curly brown hair, she’ll likely go for a donor with curly brown hair.

“The donor mothers also read the egg donor’s personal profile and go for someone who has more or less the same personality as them. If the donor says they like to jump off planes and the donor mother also likes to jump off planes, then the donor mother in all likelihood will go for this donor. This is normally how this process goes.”

Once this process has been concluded and the donor mother has made her selection, then the medical process kicks off.

Egg donors are called or e-mailed by the donor coordinator to check their availability.

When that has been confirmed, they are asked to schedule a pre-cycle screening at their nearest relevant clinic.

The screening involves a pelvic examination, an ultrasound, blood tests and a session with a psychologist.

Once the screening is complete, the egg donor is put on a low-dose birth control pill for five days, if she is not on one already, which is usually synchronised with the donor mother’s menstrual cycle.

Bleeding begins after day five and from there, egg donors start injecting themselves with Gonal-F, a follicle stimulating hormone which stimulates ovaries to produce eggs.

The injections are administered for 10 days.

“During this 10 days, there are follow-up appointments with the doctor for scans.

“The egg retrieval usually happens on day 14 but donors are informed in advance on when the procedure will happen.

“The procedure does not include any cuts or incisions. Donors are put under twilight sedation, a form of conscious sedation,” Albertyn said.

“The doctor performs the retrieval process using a pain-free ultrasound directed needle aspiration where a liquid is sucked out of the uterus through the cervix.

“That liquid is then taken to the lab and the eggs are removed from the liquid.

“They can then be fertilised and the embryo later transferred to the donor mother,” Albertyn explained, adding that donors are given pain killers and antibiotics to kill any possible infection which may arise.

“After … the donor goes off and they can have sex the next day, they can run a marathon or jump on a trampoline.

“This is usually the process with most women, but of course no process is without risks,” she said.

Albertyn said possible risks include ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, which occurs when the ovaries become over-stimulated and continue to overproduce eggs.

“We have specialist doctors who know about the risks involved and know all of the procedures to counteract any possible side-effect which may arise.”

Albertyn said all of her donors were wonderful women who deserved to be treated like queens.

“And we do treat them like queens, simply because of the wonderful opportunities they give to so many women out there struggling to have children.

“Many women come to us feeling defeated and with their morale so low, but then our donors give them their lives back.

“To be able to do something like this must be so rewarding,” she concluded. — zisandan@dispatch.co.za