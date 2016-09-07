Cancer warriors spread the hope

She may look like she doesn’t have a care in the world now, especially with the wind blowing in her face when she’s on her motorbike, but the happy face and outgoing nature belie the battle she has fought in her life.

It’s only once she gets on stage and joins in the dance, poetry and storytelling as part of the Cancer.vive team that you get to hear about the harrowing journey and fight for survival when she was confronted by cancer eight years ago.

East London resident Carina Vorster was 33 years-old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008.

Having lost first her maternal grandfather and then her mother to breast cancer a few years earlier, Vorster said she had known her risk of developing the disease was high.

Following her first mammogram at age 18 which was clear, Vorster then had a DNA test to rule out any possibility of cancer in her body.

This test showed that she was at risk for cancer and that it could be hereditary.

Over the next few years, she tested for cancer until numerous tests later, her worst fears were realised: doctors detected both hormonal and non-hormonal cancer in both of her breasts.

Treatment began immediately – she had a double mastectomy, followed by an ovariectomy, performed just in case.

Reconstructive breast surgery was next, which came with several complications, leaving Vorster in hospital in Cape Town longer than she had anticipated.

Through the fear, uncertainty and heart-wrenching separation from her then three-year-old daughter, Vorster pulled through, emerging victorious from the disease.

She now tells her survivor story through Cancer.vive, a project started five years ago by umbrella organisation People Living with Cancer which uses dance, poetry and storytelling as a platform to create awareness and highlight the importance of early cancer detection.

It also aims to spread the message of hope to communities across South Africa. Those who have lost their battles to the disease are also honoured at their events.

Cancer.vive has since 2011 reached more than 180000 South Africans across eight provinces, its volunteers travelling a distance of more than 13500km – reaching even the most remote areas to spread their message.

The organisation’s most important project is its annual seven-day motorcycle awareness ride across the country in which cancer survivors and the organisation’s volunteers take their message on the road.

Each year a different route is taken and this year’s route, the sixth such ride, takes place from tomorrow to September 18.

The 2400km route starts in Cape Town, winds its way up the coast to East London and then returns to Cape Town via Adelaide, Graaff-Reinet and Oudtshoorn.

Vorster will form part of this entourage of 65 survivors, supporters, media and emergency services on motorbikes or support vehicles.

“I grew up knowing that there was a possibility that I could have [cancer] one day. My mother died of breast cancer when I was 12 years-old and before that her dad had male breast cancer. When my dad developed bladder cancer I knew I was next and that’s why I always made a point of testing,” Vorster said.

“I was shocked when I got the results but at the same time I had been sort of expecting it. Despite that, I was scared. I had a three-year-old child and she had never spent so much time away from me before.

“It was hard on both of us, especially because I had no idea how things would work out. I think the early detection made a huge difference and that could be the reason why I managed to beat it.

“I thought it would never be over but I completed my treatment and doctors told me I was in the clear. I had taken out a small policy in the event that I ever got cancer and it paid out while I was in the hospital. After paying all of my medical expenses I still had some money left, so I bought myself a motorbike.”

Vorster, who had grown up on a farm in Kuruman, said she had owned a motorbike when she was child.

“After I bought the bike, I stored it in my friend’s garage because I was scared of what my family would say. But the motorbike was like a plaster for me after all I had been through so I plucked up the courage and I told them.

“The illness made me realise just how short and precious life is so I wanted to do something to make myself happy.

“I asked my friend to teach me how to ride because I had forgotten. She was very gentle with me and I learnt in no time. That’s when I heard about Cancer.vive and I was immediately interested in joining. That was five years ago and I have [worked] with them since then.

“I travel 2400km with them each year visiting different towns and meeting members of the community. We come with music, dance, poetry and survivor stories where we spread [messages of] hope.”

Cancer.vive team member Sinki Mlambo, who is originally from East London, said although she is not a cancer survivor, her exposure to the disease had left her shattered.

The former Grens High School pupil said her first experience of cancer was as a teenager when her favourite teacher was diagnosed with breast cancer. She eventually lost her fight to the disease.

Another teacher and a fellow pupil were in later years also affected by the disease.

It was for this reason that Mlambo joined the project – first as a performer and later as part of the media team.

“It was traumatising really. Can you imagine someone you love as a mother becoming sick and losing the battle right in front of your eyes? This was very hard for me and that is why I am so passionate about spreading cancer awareness.”

Mlambo said the dance and theatre techniques used by the group were a means of sending a unique message.

“What we do when we visit these towns is to first host an ice-breaker show with songs, dancing, poems and survivor stories. We also educate where we attempt to break the myths around cancer. Some people don’t realise that anyone can get it, it does not choose colour or culture. We also stress the importance of early detection because that can save lives.”

This year’s team will see 30 survivors on motorbikes with the rest of the entourage following in cars. The team is made up of medical personnel and an oncologist.

The East London visit is from September 12 to September 13.

It will include a Survivor Tea at eatery Country Bumpkin on September 12 in honour of Thinus Mostert who lost his battle to cancer a year ago.

This will be followed by an awareness and education show at Grens High School, a caring session at Frere Hospital and another awareness talk at Johnson & Johnson.

“We are visiting the patients in the oncology ward to give them strength and we hope by them speaking to the survivors, they will realise that they can also get through it,” Mlambo said.

Vorster said this was the most important part of the journey for her as many, while in the grips of the illness, don’t realise survival is possible.

“One thing I can say about cancer is that it’s a scary journey. I would advise those undergoing treatment, to cooperate with your treatment specialists as they are there to help you.

“It’s a hard journey but you can get through it. When you emerge, you look at life differently. It makes you realise what’s important and what’s not. For those with loved ones battling cancer, remember to be there for them.

“You don’t have to say anything, just be there for them, your presence is all the support they need,” Vorster concluded.