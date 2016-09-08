A dream realised, against the odds

After years of sweating and starving, singer Odwa Matyolweni has released his debut album titled, Imvuselelo.

Working under Nkevastan Entertainment, the 27-year-old has gone through a number of trials and tribulations but his dream of making a name for himself in music has kept him going.

How did you get into music? Was it something you dreamt of as a child?

A:I started singing in 1996 in a choral choir and at the time I was seven years old. I’ve always known that this was something I would continue doing later in life. It doesn’t matter what I am doing, I always find myself singing.

The same thing happens when I hear good music, I stop whatever I am doing just to listen. Music is my calling.

I remember performing at a seven-day festival with a Rastafarian band when I was a little boy. We did not have any money and we ended up sleeping on concrete floors but I was there for the music.

Myself and another little boy even went on the streets to beg for food while we were at that festival because of hunger. Eventually, we decided we were too young to subject ourselves to such and we went back home.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

A:I get inspiration from a lot of things. From my life to my surroundings.

Before deciding to do music fulltime, I worked as a security guard. Even though I was helping out my family, living that life was draining for me because it was not my dream.

I decided to do what I’ve been called to do and that is music.

So my music is inspired by my life and just life in general. Whether it’s bad things happening or good things, I take time out to write those down.

Is there anything you must have with you or do before you perform?

A:I always take time to pray. I ask God to give me strength and to be able to give people what they need.

I always want people to feel refreshed and inspired after a show and to buy my album.

You’ve gone through a lot of hardships in life, do you have any message for young people out there?

A:I always say I came from the concrete jungle to green pastures because my life has not been easy at all.

Music is my life and I am doing everything now to live my dream of being a musician. I want children in the village who have dreams of making music to know that it is possible.

We must believe in ourselves and our dreams and just keep pushing.

What kind of music are you listening to?

A:I listen mostly to reggae. I also listen to a some afro-soul and a little bit of hip-hop. I enjoy local hip-hop by guys such as Slujah, Kweriez and Simbone.

What was the first CD you ever bought?

A:The first CD I bought was by Lucky Dube but I don’t remember the title of the album.

What is your take on the change to playing 90% local music in SA?

A:This will make a difference in the lives of many artists and hopefully we will start enjoying those fruits.

There is still a long way to go but I believe that we are moving in the right direction.

We submit music to compilers but sometimes it is hard for them to play the music of artists they don’t know.

For now, our focus is on getting Eastern Cape radio stations to play our music, we want to make a noise here locally and we are hoping this will get us playlisted on other national radio stations.

Do you think it is possible to do music full-time while based in the Eastern Cape?

A:It’s possible but one must know they will have to make a lot of sacrifices. When I decided to follow my dream I was blessed to get like-minded people who are also on this mission. I’ve told myself that my success is not going to be determined by Johannesburg. Not every Eastern Cape artist must sleep on the streets of Johannesburg in order to make it.

You recently released your debut album titled Imvuselelo, how long did it take you to get it out?

A:I started working on the album in 2012 and we finished it some time last year.

I made a lot of sacrifices. I was so thin while I was recording it because there was no food or money but I knew what I wanted.

The company that I am with is called Nkevastan Entertainment and all we had was the equipment to record. No one was working, there was no money to buy food and at times we would record on empty stomachs.

How do you relax?

A:I chill with my friends and also listen to some music.

What’s your favourite food?

A:I love meat, anything from pork to mutton. I live on a farm and that’s all we eat.

Anything else you would like to tell us?

A:The official launch for my album is on November 5 in Ginsberg and I will be doing a roadshow to promote my music in the province. We will also be selling T-shirts, caps and hoodies.

Anyone wanting to get hold of me can contact me via Facebook or like our page, Nkevastan Entertainment.