Balance in life is key for healthy workers

Something as simple as a bad diet is costing companies around the world up to 20% in lost productivity.

This is according to medical aid scheme Samwumed, who warned employees in jobs involving long working hours to ensure that they had a healthy balanced diet, plenty of exercise and rest periods in order to avoid lowered productivity levels.

International Labour Organisation – a United Nations agency dealing with labour issues – said a failure to do this could lead to a loss in productivity in the workplace either because of malnutrition, excess weight gain or obesity.

Samwumed medical officer Dr Anel Terblance said good nutrition was essential in boosting energy levels at work, which lead to greater concentration and an improved immune system, enabling employers to fight off illnesses and infections which could result in work downtime.

Terblanche said that a good diet also assisted employees to better maintain a healthier weight.

“It is important that you do not skip any meals during the day.

“You may be in a rush to get to work in the morning, but eating breakfast, even if it is fruit, is important for your body.

“The food that you consume is converted into energy by your body and without the necessary kick-start in the morning, it will take your body longer to get started in the day,” she said.

“Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is important, giving your body the nutrition that it needs. Fruits and vegetables contain a number of vitamins and minerals needed by the body to help repair damaged cells and boost the immune system.

“It is important to consume at least five servings of fruit and vegetables a day. The five portions can be split between meals, or be used as a snack inbetween the major meals in the day.”

Terblance said a story published in the Harvard Business Review revealed that food had a direct impact on our cognitive performance.

“This means that what you choose to eat during your lunch breaks at work has a high impact on how you will feel for the rest of the afternoon.

“Most of the time people settle for buying fast foods like hot chips, burgers and pizzas because they don’t plan their meals in advance and in doing so, this has a massive impact on the body’s energy levels due to its high GI content.

“Having a lunch planner at the start of each week helps you to be disciplined,” Terblance said.

Professor Salome Kruger, a North-West University-based nutritionist, also emphasised the importance of good planning where meals were concerned.

She said: “Employees should not only ensure they plan their meals in advance but they should also try to firstly eat breakfast at home and bring lunch from home as well. That’s what I do for myself.

“This will ensure that they get all of the vitamins and nutrients they need without the temptation of eating unhealthy foods either available from the canteen in the workplace or the nearest fast food place.”

Kruger said employees needed to eat three balanced meals a day. She said a daily meal plan should include a protein at breakfast such as eggs, lunch could be a healthy sandwich, while supper should include a protein with fresh vegetables.

“Eggs are a good breakfast food, but it depends on the amount of time one has. If not eggs, then a protein-based breakfast cereal will also do.

“A wholewheat sandwich or a green salad is the perfect lunch, or even a protein with a side of vegetables. Supper could be the same,” she said.

Apart from the meal, Kruger also warned on the dangers of high sugar drinks as an accompanying beverage, suggesting water or milk as a substitute.

“Water consumption throughout the day is essential. It could be easier to have the water at one’s desk to make it more accessible, and also to act as a reminder to drink at least eight glasses a day.

“Soft drinks are not nutritious at all and are instead full of empty calories. The high sugar content found in many of them increases a person’s calorie count and can lead to weight gain. Besides water, milk is the best beverage to have because it has protein and calcium.

“Snacks should be eaten throughout the day and the best ones are either yoghurt, nuts or fruits. Again, it’s better if these are brought from home to avoid employees reaching for anything unhealthy which is usually easily available from the vending machine or the canteen at work.”

A bad diet is not the only factor which could affect productivity. Sitting at one’s desk for long periods of time can also make employees sick, with some opting to stand rather than sit for fear of backache and neck problems.

In a story which appeared in the Washington Post, experts warned that prolonged sitting for hours at a time could lead to organ damage, tight hips, mushy abs, limp glutes, an inflexible spine, a foggy brain, neck problems, back ache, muscle degeneration and leg problems.

To avoid excessive damage to the body the experts – who range from the director of obesity solutions at the Mayo Clinic and an author and investigator of several studies on sedentary behaviour – suggested employees should always sit up straight and avoid leaning forward.

Employees are also urged to keep their shoulders relaxed, keeps arms close to the sides with elbows bent at 90 degrees while also keeping the lower back supported with feet flat on the floor.

“Alternate between sitting and standing at your work station. If you can’t do that, stand up every half hour or so and walk,” he said

“Sitting on something wobbly such as an exercise ball or even a backless stool forces your core muscles to work. Sit up straight and keep your feet flat on the floor in front of you so they support about a quarter of your weight.”

Open-plan offices have also come under fire. In a story which appeared in The Guardian earlier this month, an Australian study found that instead of increasing productivity and ensuring employee interaction, shared working spaces led to distractions, lack of cooperation, distrust and negative relationships among co-workers.

The study was conducted via a survey conducted on 1000 Australian employees.

The story reads: “Although prior researchers have claimed shared workspaces can improve social support, communication and cooperation, our results indicated that coworker friendships are of the lowest quality in hot-desking and open-plan arrangements, when compared with those with their own offices or who share offices with just one or two others.

“It is possible that these shared offices may increase employees’ use of coping strategies such as withdrawal and create a less friendly environment in a team.”

The best way to deal with productivity issues could lie in exercise.

Terblanche suggested starting a jogging club at work or with friends, which will not only assist in maintaining a healthy lifestyle but boost co-worker relationships as well.

“With a demanding job, it may be very hard to maintain a good lifestyle for yourself as you are always tired. It is, however, important to remember that building a good and healthy lifestyle will help with you being more productive in the work place.” — zisasndan@dispatch.co.za