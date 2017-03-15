DialoguesNewsVideo WATCH: Rural Development MEC Mlibo Qhoboshiyabe discusses his policy speech with the Dispatch By DispatchLIVE - March 15, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet The MEC of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform in the Eastern Cape is sitting down the Daily Dispatch Editor Sbu Ngalwa. Share this story:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Recommended EC Rural Development Agency has new board Local produce from rural farmers a huge hit with consumers WATCH: Budget Speech 2016 New Daily Dispatch editor a product of Mdantsane
Another BCM success story!!