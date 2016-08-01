A total of 719 222 people who applied for a special vote‚ could cast their ballots on Monday and Tuesday.

These will be the first votes cast in this year’s local government elections.

According to the IEC‚ 403 625 people will visit their voting stations to make their mark‚ while 315 597 will be visited at their homes or “places of confinement”.

Those who will be visited for special votes were typically the elderly or those with physical or medical conditions who are unable to get to their voting stations.

The IEC said the casting of special votes would provide it with an opportunity to test its system ahead of the elections on Wednesday.

“The commission has been working very closely with law enforcement agencies and is confident that the electoral process will be smooth‚” it said.

“The commission wishes to urge all South Africans to go out in great numbers to cast their vote in these elections.”

IEC chairman Glen Mashinini is expected to cast his special vote on Monday in Dainfern.

Political parties held their final rallies at the weekend in a last effort to woo people to vote for them. – TMG Digital/BDlive

