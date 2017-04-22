Sisulu weighing up nomination

The campaign to succeed President Jacob Zuma has moved up a notch with two presidential hopefuls launching their campaigns in the Eastern Cape this weekend.

Yesterday Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu confirmed that she was still considering whether or not to accept the nomination to stand as a presidential candidate.

“The [Rev ZR Mahabane] branch has asked me to stand for the presidency but I have made it very clear that when the time comes, they must put it forward formally and I will come back and indicate if I accept the nomination,” Sisulu said.

She was speaking at the branch launch in Keiskammahoek yesterday, where she was the guest of honour.

The gathering was seen as the unofficial launch of Sisulu’s campaign for the top job. It was also attended by senior ANC figures in the province, including Health MEC Phumza Dyantyi and deputy speaker of the provincial legislature Bulelwa Thunyiswa.

Tomorrow deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa will be at a SACP rally in Uitenhage where he will share a stage with former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas.

On the other side of the province, also tomorrow, ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana will address an ANC cadres forum in Ngcobo where he is expected to publicly endorse Ramaphosa as the most suitable candidate to succeed Zuma.

By throwing her hat into the ring, Sisulu will become the third hopeful to join the presidential race.

The other two are Ramaphosa and former African Union Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

