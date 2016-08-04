Fans of Days of Our Lives have been left up in arms after the SABC confirmed that it would not be airing the popular soapie.

After thousands of complaints‚ the SABC has heeded your call.

Except the new time slot won’t impress many.

From 22 August the soapie will be aired at 11:30pm and will continue from where it left.

The SABC has been unavailable for comments‚ but Tiso Black Star Group Entertainment understands that after an unprecedented amount of complaints‚ pressure to revive the soapie was at an all time high.