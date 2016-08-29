MTV VMA 2016: Beyoncé Breaks Record for All-Time VMA Wins

Here’s a full rundown of who won what on one of the industry’s biggest nights — the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

It was a night of great performances and a celebration of music at the VMAs held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The big highlights of the evening was Rihanna’s many performances to celebrate her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award as well as Beyoncé’s live performance of Lemonade.

Beyoncé won the award for Video of the Year and Best Pop Video for her song Formation‚ Best Female Video for Hold Up and she also picked up the award for Breakthrough Long Form Video for Lemonade.

Song of the Summer

Fifth Harmony (featuring Fetty Wap) — “All in My Head (Flex)“

The Chainsmokers (featuring Halsey) — “Closer“

Drake (featuring Kyla and Wizkid) — “One Dance“

Selena Gomez — “Kill Em with Kindness“

Calvin Harris (featuring Rihanna) — “This Is What You Came For“

Nick Jonas (featuring Ty Dolla Sign) — “Bacon“

Kent Jones — “Don’t Mind“

Major Lazer (featuring Justin Bieber and MØ) — “Cold Water“

Sia — “Cheap Thrills“

Justin Timberlake — “Can’t Stop the Feeling!“

Best Hip-Hop Video

Drake — “Hotline Bling“

2 Chainz — “Watch Out“

Chance the Rapper (featuring Saba) — “Angels“

Desiigner — “Panda“

Bryson Tiller — “Don’t“

Best Male Video

Calvin Harris (featuring Rihanna) — “This Is What You Came For“

Drake — “Hotline Bling“

Bryson Tiller — “Don’t“

The Weeknd — “Can’t Feel My Face“

Kanye West — “Famous“

Best Female Video

Beyoncé — “Hold Up“

Adele — “Hello“

Ariana Grande — “Into You“

Rihanna (featuring Drake) — “Work“

Sia — “Cheap Thrills“

Best Collaboration Video

Fifth Harmony (featuring Ty Dolla Sign) — “Work from Home“

Beyoncé (featuring Kendrick Lamar) — “Freedom“

Ariana Grande (featuring Lil Wayne) — “Let Me Love You“

Calvin Harris (featuring Rihanna) — “This Is What You Came For“

Rihanna (featuring Drake) — “Work“

Best New Artist

DNCE

Desiigner

Zara Larsson

Lukas Graham

Bryson Tiller

Best Art Direction

David Bowie — “Blackstar” (Art Director: Jan Houllevigue)

Adele — “Hello” (Art Director: Colombe Raby)

Beyoncé — “Hold Up” (Art Director: Jason Hougaard)

Drake — “Hotline Bling” (Art Director: Jeremy MacFarlane)

Fergie — “M.I.L.F. $” (Art Director: Alexander Delgado)

Best Direction

Beyoncé — “Formation” (Director: Melina Matsoukas)

Adele — “Hello” (Director: Xavier Dolan)

David Bowie — “Lazarus” (Director: Johan Renck)

Coldplay — “Up& Up” (Directors: Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia)

Tame Impala — “The Less I Know the Better” (Director: Canada)

Best Editing

Beyoncé — “Formation” (Editor: Jeff Selis)

Adele — “Hello” (Editor: Xavier Dolan)

David Bowie — “Lazarus” (Editor: Johan Söderberg)

Fergie — “M.I.L.F. $” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs)

Ariana Grande — “Into You” (Editor: Hannah Lux Davis)

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé — “Formation” (Director of Photography: Malik Sayeed)

Adele — “Hello” (Director of Photography: André Turpin)

Alesso — “I Wanna Know” (Director of Photography: Corey Jennings)

David Bowie — “Lazarus” (Director of Photography: Crille Forsberg)

Ariana Grande — “Into You” (Director of Photography: Paul Laufer)

Video of the Year

Beyoncé — “Formation“

Adele — “Hello“

Justin Bieber — “Sorry“

Drake — “Hotline Bling“

Kanye West — “Famous“

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Rihanna