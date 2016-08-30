Clarendon Girls join MiCasa star in grand sing-along

MiCasa lead singer J’Something took time out from his busy schedule while in East London last week to visit the Clarendon G irls High School during their assembly.

The singer , who was in town for his annual birthday tour, posted a video on his twitter and F acebook page of the girls singing along to an a c coustic version of Mi C asa and Euphonik’s smash hit I don’t want to be your friend.

J’Something expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome at the school and the support shown by his fans in E ast London during his tour on his caption.

“I just want to take some time out and tell you what a beautiful moment it was being with the girls from Clarendon. Thank you for being so welcoming and for showing me support last night… Yo Euphonik DJ Check this out! ” he wrote.

Speaking to Daily Dispatch, Clarendon Girls High p rincipal Miss Rose said the school was very happy to have hosted the singer and that the school had enjoyed the performance.

“ The girls really enjoyed the performance, he had a very positive message to share with the girls …he is just amazing , ” said Rose.