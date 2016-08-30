Clarendon Girls join MiCasa star in grand sing-along

MiCasa lead singer J’Something took time out from his busy schedule while in East London last week to visit the Clarendon Girls High School during their assembly.
The singer, who was in town for his annual birthday tour, posted a video on his twitter and Facebook page of the girls singing along to an accoustic version of MiCasa and Euphonik’s smash hit I don’t want to be your friend.
J’Something expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome at the school and the support shown by his fans in East London during his tour on his caption.
“I just want to take some time out and tell you what a beautiful moment it was being with the girls from Clarendon. Thank you for being so welcoming and for showing me support last night… Yo Euphonik DJ Check this out! ” he wrote.
Speaking to Daily Dispatch, Clarendon Girls High principal Miss Rose said the school was very happy to have hosted the singer and that the school had enjoyed the performance.
“ The girls really enjoyed the performance, he had a very positive message to share with the girls …he is just amazing, ” said Rose.
Excited learners and teachers from Clarendon shared pictures on social media and described the visit as very memorable.