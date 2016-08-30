David Guetta is heading to SA for Ultra Music Festival 2017

Get your dancing shoes on! International house music maestro David Guetta is heading to South Africa.

The star was on Tuesday announced as one of the first headline acts of Ultra Music Festival 2017‚ to be held in Johannesburg and Cape Town in February next year.

David will share a stage with fellow international dance music sensation Martin Garrix and a host of local acts.

South Africa has been blessed to have some of the biggest house and dance acts in the world visit our shores in recent years. But fans have long been calling for David Guetta to return for another show in the country.

The star previously visited our shores‚ alongside African star Akon‚ in 2011

The French DJ and producer shot to fame in 2002 with his album Just a Little More Love ‚and achieved mainstream success with his 2009 release One Love.

Fans can look forward to dancing along to some of the DJ’s biggest hits‚ including When Love Takes Over‚ Turn Me On and Titanium.

Limited Tier 1 tickets are now available at R800 a pop.

See you on the dance floor.

