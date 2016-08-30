EC musicians scoop awards

Nine Eastern Cape gospel musicians walked away with top honours at the Independent National Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma) in Johannesburg at the weekend.

The awards, founded by Dan Raseluma in 2013, serve as the face and voice for upcoming and independent gospel and Christian musicians.

They are aimed at unearthing and promoting talent through recognition and awards.

The winners include:

Yolanda Vuthela, best female artist;

Sola Recording Studio, best recording studio;

Mpumzi Nontanda, best pop/soul gospel album;

Xolisa Kwinana, song of the year;

Bulelani Koyo, best traditional gospel album;

Ntethelelo, best worship album;

Fikile Magagamela, best media personality;

Putuma Tiso, best favourite female; and

M-Siya, best street promo artist.

Vuthela, who was also nominated for the best live recording album, said these were her first nominations as a solo artist.

“I am thankful to God for this award, especially it being women’s month. This is an honour for me as a gospel artist,” she said, adding that she was the only one from the province nominated in the best female artist category.

“To be awarded this means that someone recognised what I do. We do what we do to touch people’s lives and also spread the word of God. This shows that my work is reaching a lot of people,” she said.

Nontanda, who was awarded best pop/soul gospel album for his debut album, Ungunyaniso said he was honoured by the award.

“For me being nominated was a surprise on its own. I never imagined that I would go on and win the award. I couldn’t believe it when they announced me as the winner.

“I don’t even remember what I said when I was accepting the award” he said, adding that he was still shock.

“I have no words. This took me by surprise, I really did not expect this. I praise God for such,” he said.

Nontanda said he released his album in December after singing for years.

“I used to perform at funerals and weddings but I never got the opportunity to record an album. I always knew that the right time would come and that’s exactly what happened last year,” he said.

Both, Nontanda and Vuthela will be performing at the Take Me To Church music festival taking place at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in October.

The festival will see the mega-gospel group, Joyous Celebration headlining the event.

“Even that is a blessing for a new artist like myself. I am grateful to God and the organisers of the show that thought of adding me to their lineup. I am blessed,” said Nontanda.

lCatch all the winners at the Orient Theatre this Saturday from 1pm as they celebrate the awards. Entry is free. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za