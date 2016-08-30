Top jazz musician Kokot set to delight her fans at UFH show

London-born South African singer, songwriter and pianist Estelle Kokot is bringing her Jazz Feminine in Africa tour to East London this week.

Kokot will be performing at the University of Fort Hare tomorrow.

The UK-based jazz artist launched her African tour earlier this month.

“We kicked off in Johannesburg and the show was a lunch time concert. It was fantastic, all the shows across the country have been going well,” said Kokot.

Last weekend she was in Port Elizabeth and has also performed in the Karoo.

“Being in the Karoo was a surreal experience for me. It gave me an idea – I would like to take six months or a year off music and spend some time alone in the Karoo.

“I haven’t been to the Karoo in 20 years. I really need to come back to South Africa after my tour to rediscover myself as a woman,” she said.

Kokot left South Africa in 1993 in pursuit of greener pastures in the music industry. “There was a lot happening in the country at that time.

“My move was not inspired by the politics but it was a career motivated move,” she said, adding that at the time she found that there was a lot of sexism and tribalism in the music industry.

“I could have gone the pop route but I would not have been fulfilled by what I was doing. I also wanted to travel abroad and experience new life and a new culture,” she said.

Last year saw Kokot perform at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival with Chicago-born saxophonist/composer Chico Freeman and launch an album they recorded in Cape Town called The Sound of You.

It featured South African jazz greats, Herbie Tsoaeli on bass and Kevin Gibson on drums.

She has toured South Africa several times in the past few years, appearing at The Orbit in Johannesburg five times, The State Theatre African Jazz & Music Nights and Cape Town’s Kalk Bay Theatre and The Crypt.

Kokot said her latest tour was about inspiring women in the industry and in general.

“I am reaching out to my fellow ladies out there, in order for us to be heard, it is our job to be empowered. We need to empower ourselves as women,” she said.

Kokot said she could not wait to see East London for the first time.

“I am looking forward to performing in East London and also sharing some of what I’ve learnt in the music industry with the students at the University of Fort Hare,” she said.