Lita Kupelo eager to strike all the right chords

Eastern Cape chemistry student Lita Kupelo will be hitting the decks in Durban next month after securing a spot in the semi-finals of the annual Spring Fiesta DJ competition.

Every year Soul Candi Live’s Spring Fiesta, in collaboration with Power Play Energy drink, hosts the competition to give a platform to up and coming DJs from different cities. The annual event also features national and international acts.

The 23-year-old Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) student, who is better known as “Le Vinnyl DeepLondon”, did not make it in the competition last year after failing to secure enough votes. He tried again this year with a strategy that proved to be fruitful.

Kupelo approached the management at NMMU to help him campaign for votes on the university’s social media. After securing 1002 votes, the DJ made it into the competition.

“Entertainment is my passion. I persisted because I knew once people noticed and identified with the Deep London brand, they would vote for me.

“My fellow students at NMMU also came on board to support me and I am very grateful for that.

“I also invested a lot of time in clubs like OHBrigado, Ground X, Cubana and Finnezz in both East London and PE [and] that strategy guaranteed me some extra votes.”

Le Vinnyl DeepLondon will perform at the semifinals at the Spring Fiesta roadshow in Durban on September 17 where he will go head-to-head with a Durban DJ.

Victory at this show will see Kupelo sharing the main stage with some of the best artists such as DJ Kent, Black Coffee, DJ Christos, Atjazz (United Kindom), N’Dinga Gaba (US), Ralf Gum, Sphe and Naves, Mafikizolo, DJ Dimples and many more.

Kupelo expressed his excitement to have made it this far.

“I’m confident that I will beat my competitor,” said Kupelo.

The Spring Fiesta’s main event will take place on October 1 at the Wild Water Complex, Ekurhuleni.