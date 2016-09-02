EC matrics vie for arts prize

Two talented Eastern Cape matrics who dream of lighting up the world’s stages are finalists for the annual Arts and Culture Trust (ACT) tertiary scholarship.

Funded by the National Lotteries Commission and supported by the Dramatic, Artistic and Literary Organisation (Dalro) and Nedbank, R800000 worth of scholarships will be awarded, with the winner earning the lion’s share.

1 of 2

The six finalists outperformed 300 entrants countrywide and will contest the finals at Johannesburg’s Market Theatre on October 10.

Stirling High School Grade 12 pupil Robin Castle, 17, who has already sung at the Royal Albert Hall and was the vocalist for the Stirling High School Jazz band which performed at the Standard Bank National Youth Jazz Festival in Grahamstown this year, said becoming a finalist “meant the world” to him.

“I have applied to study a Bachelor of Arts in theatre and performance at UCT next year and winning a scholarship would really help financially. I’m going all out to win,” said Robin, who visualises his name in lights in New York and London one day.

His singing teacher, Leoni Armour, said he was a natural on stage.

“He has a natural rhythm, is very relaxed and confident on stage, and audiences feed off him. As confident as he is, he is still teachable and humble, has a great work ethic and is very dedicated.”

At the Lady Grey Arts Academy in Lady Grey, principal Hendrik Bekker dished equally glowing praises about the school’s head boy, Thandaza Silwane, 18, who he described as “an excellent singer, wonderful dancer and a great actor”.

“He has extraordinary talent and has never missed a rehearsal. If I ever hoped anyone would get this scholarship, it’s him. He is an exceptional young man,” Bekker said.

“He has always struggled financially, but despite this he has pursued his passion for the arts. If he can’t pursue his dream, the art world will be poorer.”

Triple threat Silwane, who has achieved his advanced certificate for singing through Trinity and has played leads in West Side Story and the Passion Play at his school, said his dream job would be to perform in The Lion King on Broadway.

“I don’t have the money to go study so I would be really grateful for a scholarship,” Silwane said.

“Since I was a child, I have wanted to be on stage.” — barbarah@dispatch.co.za