Mobi Dixon releases sophomore album

East London City Rains hit-maker Mobi Dixon is releasing his sophomore album today, titled Live the Music, in the city.

This is just a few months after Mobi Dixon joined Sony Music Entertainment Africa and House Afrika Records.

House Afrika Records is South Africa’s leading dance music label, which joined forces with Sony Music in 2011.

The exclusive licensing agreement with Sony Music Entertainment Africa and House Afrika Records will see them release Live the Music today.

Mobi Dixon said he started working on the album almost two years ago.

“I was working on this album while I was promoting my debut album, Tribal Soul. I always channel my emotions in the studio, hence I called the album Live the Music,” he said.

The album features music that he created while celebrating the success of his first album.

“I also take out my frustrations through the music. There were many challenges that I encountered as an independent artist,” he said.

“This album is about my journey in the music and I can finally say I am living my dream.”

Mobi Dixon said he was at a stage in life where he was confident he could do music fulltime.

“I’ve wanted this for such a long time and I believe that I’ve crossed that hurdle and I am living the music,” he said.

He released his first single off the album in July, featuring vocalist Inga Hina.

“I’ve worked with up-and-coming musicians as well as established ones.”

Some of the artists include Berita, Black Motion, Bantu Soul, MiCasa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and 2Bad, among many.

“I decided to launch the album here at home on the day of the release. This is my way of saying thank you to East London and also giving them the first taste of this project,” he said.

lCatch Mobi Dixon’s launch tonight at OHbrigado Champagne Bar. He will be supported by DJs such as Anda, Blomzit Avenue, DJ Tulz, Nhunhuza, Yoba and Yung Reezy. Entry is R100 before midnight. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za