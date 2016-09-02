M’sane to party up storm

The first 72-hour explosion festival is taking place from today at the Mdantsane City Mall and will run until Sunday.
The event organised by Leempar Entertainment will feature all kinds of entertainment, ranging from live music, games and sports to pop-up stores and beauty pageants for the youth.
One of the organisers, Lindile Skepu, said this was one of the many ways they were bringing entertainment and education to the community.
“Mdantsane has a lot of talent, from entrepreneurs to artists, and now we want to have all those people in one event. We want them to showcase their work and also give talks to the youth,” he said.
Skepu said their aim was to inspire and educate young people.
“This will also give an opportunity for the younger generation to learn from people who have been in the industry longer.”
To kick off the festival, Skepu said they would host a Queen Mdantsane pageant today.
“On Saturday we will be hosting our very own bodybuilding competition called Mr Arm Strong. We will also have a boxing tournament for the upcoming guys here in Mdantsane,” he said.
Skepu said a marathon would be held on the last day of the festival. “We will also be giving away food parcels to orphanages,” he said.
Skepu said they were expecting celebrities such as KC from Umhlobo Wenene FM, former Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Foji and actor Lutho John.
“Our local personalities will also be there. The lineup will embody a melting pot of diverse talent that will emulate the best of what the province has to offer,” Skepu said.
He said they would have live performances by local musicians, art and craft exhibitions, educational programmes and community-related talks.
“We want to have everything that Mdantsane has to offer in one place.
“People will get to buy from local entrepreneurs and also talk about educational things for the youth.
“We are big on community development and ensuring that the youth gains knowledge to change their lives.”
He said this was the first event of its kind and they were already planning something bigger and better next year.
“The response from the public has been amazing so far and we are confident this will be a success.”
Skepu said they were grateful to all their sponsors, who had made the event possible.
The festival starts in the Mdantsane City Mall parking lot from 3pm today. —