M’sane to party up storm

The first 72-hour explosion festival is taking place from today at the Mdantsane City Mall and will run until Sunday.

The event organised by Leempar Entertainment will feature all kinds of entertainment, ranging from live music, games and sports to pop-up stores and beauty pageants for the youth.

One of the organisers, Lindile Skepu, said this was one of the many ways they were bringing entertainment and education to the community.

“Mdantsane has a lot of talent, from entrepreneurs to artists, and now we want to have all those people in one event. We want them to showcase their work and also give talks to the youth,” he said.

Skepu said their aim was to inspire and educate young people.

“This will also give an opportunity for the younger generation to learn from people who have been in the industry longer.”

To kick off the festival, Skepu said they would host a Queen Mdantsane pageant today.

“On Saturday we will be hosting our very own bodybuilding competition called Mr Arm Strong. We will also have a boxing tournament for the upcoming guys here in Mdantsane,” he said.

Skepu said a marathon would be held on the last day of the festival. “We will also be giving away food parcels to orphanages,” he said.