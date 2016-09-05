DJ Dimplez‚ Major League DJz and Ricardo Da Costa team up for new VUZU reality show The Coalition

DJ Dimplez‚ Major League DJz and Ricardo Da Costa are among industry heavyweights selected to join the judging panel for a new reality show on VUZU‚ The Coalition. 

Set to debut this October‚ The Coalition is an 8-part show designed to challenge selected contestants to prove their creative edge. These individuals will be dared to showcase some of their best ground-breaking and original creativity for the challenges‚ or face episodic eliminations.

VUZU tv PICTURE: Sourced
The winner of the show will stand a chance to win R250 000 in cash to start their business‚ and get an opportunity to host the Griffin Sessions with The Coalition.

And who will be responsible for deciding who the winner is? DJ Dimplez‚ Ricardo Da Costa‚ Major League DJz and industry creatives Punk and Ivy‚ Rouge and Courtnae Paul will be sitting on the judging panel‚ while guest creatives will be called in to assist with judging and guiding the contestants in each episode.

Here’s how to enter:

Record a 30 second video in which you tell VUZU about your next level creative skill.
Upload the clip to Instagram via your personal account.
Tag @vuzutv and #PlayCoaltion.

Age restriction is 18 years old and entries are only open to Johannesburg residents.

