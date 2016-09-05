Stars give gospel fans free show

Eastern Cape winners of the Independent National Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma) hosted a free concert on Saturday to celebrate their achievements.

The awards serve as voice for upcoming and independent gospel artists.

SHOWING THANKS: Some of the Eastern Cape artists who won at the Independent National Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma) in Johannesburg recently, celebrate with department of sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Pemmy Majodina, third from right Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
The awards, founded by Dan Raseluma in 2013, were held in Johannesburg recently and saw several gospel artists from the province scooping awards.

Winners included Yolanda Vuthela (best female artist); Sola Recording Studio (best recording studio); Mpumzi Nontando (best pop/soul gospel album); Xolisa Kwinana for her song of the year; Bulelani Koyo (best traditional gospel album); Ntethelelo (best worship album); Fikile Magagamela (best media personality); Putuma Tiso (best favourite female artist), as well as M-Siya, the best street promotion artist.

Gospel star Bethusile Mcinga performing in front of a capacity crowd.
The artists hosted a free concert at the Orient Theatre on Saturday to thank their fans for their support.

Organiser of the show, Butho Vuthela, said: “If it was not for them [the fans], my fellow singers would not have made it.

“We are humbled by their support and it means a lot to us as artists of the Eastern Cape.”

Dignitaries who attended the event included legendary musician Sizwe Zako and arts and culture MEC Pemmy Majodina.

Other artists who performed at the show were Mawethu Madikiza, Veliswa Skeyi, Malibongwe Gcwabe and Bethusile Mcinga, to name only a few.

Zwelitsha-born Skeyi said she was part of the event to show her support for her fellow musicians.

VELISWA SKEYI
“They have lifted the name of the province and we are happy,” she said.

Majodina said “the artists made us proud”.

“I am here to say well done to them, in fact this shows how talented the Eastern Capes is.

“We are saying as they rise they must lift others,” said Majodina.

YOLANDA VUTHELA
Port Elizabeth-born Zako, who discovered South Africa’s queen of gospel, Rebecca Malope, said he was excited with the achievement of the nine artists.

Zako, a composer, also found and recorded Eastern Cape’s popular music groups including the Lord Comforters, Youth With Mission and Bantu Church of Christ choir.

