World-acclaimed Faku to blow EL jazz fans away

Well-known jazz composer Feya Faku will be bringing his jazzy tunes to the Eastern Cape this week, as part of a national tour.

The weekend of jazz kicks off at the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg on Friday, and on Saturday Faku will play at the Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre (ECAVC). The Port Elizabeth musician made a name for himself both nationally and internationally and has worked with world-renowned musicians such as Dave Young, Gustavo Begalli, Larry Ridley, Colin Vallon, Frederic Ljungkvist and Paul Hanmmer.

Currently based in Johannesburg, Faku said his tour would featured Dominic Elgie and his band.

Faku is also featured on Elgie’s album titled Fufu tryout, influenced by West African sounds.

The two, along with their band, recently returned from a tour of Europe.

Despite travelling the world over, Faku said East London was one of his favourite places to perform.

“I am from Port Elizabeth but I don’t play there as often as I play in East London.

“I always get a lot of support in East London and I think that’s why I always come here,” he said.

The last time Faku performed in East London was in 2014, when he brought his album titled, Feya Faku and the Spirit Jazz Orchestra.

“It is always such a pleasure coming to the Eastern Cape. I can’t wait for my supporters to hear what we have in store,” he said.

Faku said jazz lovers attending his shows would be treated to a variety of his sounds from his first compilation to the latest.

“I will be taking anything from my book of songs. There is new music that I have been working on and we will see where the spirit of the moment takes us. We have a show prepared but we will also see what the audience likes,” he said.

Faku has been involved in the music industry for more than 20 years and believes in imparting skills to the younger generation.

To ensure that he shares some pearls of wisdom, he said he would be meeting up with music students at the University of Fort Hare and Rhodes University.

“We will have some workshops of some sort to just connect with the young people,” he said.

After performing in East London, he will be playing at the Opera House in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

His last stop will be the Joy of Jazz in Johannesburg on September 17. Tickets cost R50 and will be sold at the door for all the shows. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za