Tonya in city to pay homage to divas

Cabaret artist Tonya Koenderman will be paying homage to the divas of yesteryear when she brings her Born to Diva show to East London.

Koenderman will perform five shows at at the Alexander Playhouse from today.

The 48-year-old cabaret artist, who brought her Diaries of a Down and Out Diva to the city in 2009, said she first performed her Born to Diva show in East London about 12 years ago.

However, she said the show has since improved and was bigger and better than before.

Speaking with the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Koenderman said: “This is a different version of that [2004] show. It’s a celebration of the most celebrated stars.”

Her show runs from today to Sunday.

“I’ve been doing a lot of corporate theatre while in Johannesburg and that is why I haven’t visited East London. It’s great to finally return to East London for this show.”

Giving more insight into her performance, Koenderman said she was a lover of musicians such as Tina Turner and Shirley Bassey.

Koenderman said the show will take the audience on a musical feast with serial thrillers and dazzling costumes.

“All your old favourites are featured, from Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey, Bette Midler, Liza Minnelli, Nina Simone, and Julie Andrews to name but a few,” she said, adding that she has already taken her current show to Port Elizabeth, Cape Town, George, Durban, Johannesburg and Mauritius.

In true diva style, Koenderman said she would be adding her own saucy touch to evergreens such as Diamonds are Forever, My Baby Just Cares for Me, Pata Pata, Special Star, Simply the Best, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, All That Jazz, and New York New York.

To make sure her show is up to diva standards, Koenderman said she would be performing the classic Habanera by Carmen as only a true opera diva would.

Koenderman has been in show business for more than 20 years.

“I believe you get better as you get older. One may be a little wrinkly but there is more confidence,” she joked.

She said viewers should expect a lot of comedy during her show.

“There will be dynamic entertainment which celebrates the greatest divas of our time.”

lBorn to Diva runs at the Alexander Playhouse from today to Sunday. Tickets for the event cost R125. Bookings are done through Lee Gold Music on 043-735-1586. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za