Soul band makes a welcome comeback

After a five-year break from music, soul band Usiba Noncwadi has reunited and will give East London a taste of their sound at the Arts Theatre today.

The four-piece soul band, whose music has a touch of hip-hop and jazz, was founded in 2005 and has shared the stage with the likes of Hugh Masekela, Ntando, Freshly Ground and Proverb.

In 2006 they were the opening act for the Metro FM Awards and they also opened for American singer George Benson when he performed in Port Elizabeth.

In 2011 they disbanded. Some members focused on solo careers. The band is made of Ohayv Ahbir on voice and keys, Seemkhai on guitar, Yahav on drums and Syfo Matshitshi on bass.

Ahbir said the band parted ways in 2011 due to financial constraints.

He said since then they gained business knowledge about the industry.

Many will remember the band for songs such as These Are The Times, Sondela and Love is not to blame.

Ahbir said they would be performing some of their old songs during their show today.

He said they would do a four-city tour later in October which will see them going to Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“Port Elizabeth and East London will be the first two cities that we will be visiting.”

Usiba Noncwadi’s performance in East London is one of many organised by One Shushu Day. They will be joined by Xhokestra-a vocal and indigenous instrument ensemble from Hamburg, Pam, a Maskandi artist from Port St John’s, and Cee Boo, a singer-songwriter and pianist from East London.

Tickets for the event cost R120 and can be bought from Music Mix in Vincent Park and at the venue. The show starts at 7pm. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za