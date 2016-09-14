Gospel spectacular for city

By Poliswa Plaatjie -

With less than a month to go before the biggest gospel show takes place in East London, the Daily Dispatch in partnership with Take Me To Church is giving away VIP tickets to lucky readers.

SOUNDS OF JOY: South Africa’s popular gospel outfit, Joyous Celebration, will be performing at a gospel event at Buffalo Park Cricket stadium next month Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

The show on October 1 at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium will see Joyous Celebration, one of the biggest names in gospel music, perform as the headline act.

Five lucky Dispatch readers can win five double tickets to see the show and a Take Me To Church T-shirt.

Eastern Cape musicians taking part in the show include SABC Crown Gospel award-winner Betusile Mcinga; Mphumzi; Stand; Sibu Mbuku; Mawethu; Khanyisa; Ovayo Ndamase; Magnify-SA; Nhose; Sharon; SSPEL; Butho; and Yolanda Vuthela.

Vuthela and Mpumzi recently won the independent National Gospel Music Awards.

The awards, founded by Dan Raseluma in 2013, serve as the face and voice for upcoming and independent gospel and Christian musicians.

They are aimed at unearthing and promoting talent through recognition and awards.

The Buffalo Park show is being organised by L.I.E Entertainment.

Company director Isiphile Benya said they could not wait to share the first Take Me To Church experience with Eastern Cape gospel-lovers.

He said they had partnered with a number of churches around the province to sell tickets for the show.

“Ticket sales are starting to pick up and we are hoping the number will get even bigger by the month end. The response from the public at the moment is amazing,” he said.

The churches where people can buy tickets include the Faith Alive Bible Church, Uloyiso Community Church and River Park (all in EL) and RUCC Ministries (Port Elizabeth and EL).

Mthatha residents can buy tickets at the Assemblies of God in Northcrest and Ngangelizwe, while those living in Bhisho and King William’s Town can purchase them from the Bisho Community Church, Ark Christian Church and Jesus The Answer Ministries.

Benya said by having various churches across the province selling tickets, they were hoping to make the event about the whole province instead of focusing only on East London.

“This has never been done before and we want to make it about everyone. This is also why we chose to have Eastern Cape artists dominating the line-up.

“Joyous Celebration is the only act from outside the province,” he said.

Benya said they were planning to make the event an annual one and were aiming for an even bigger line- up next year.

VIP tickets cost R700, golden circle tickets R400 and general tickets R300. They are also available through Computicket.

lTo win one of the five double tickets up for grabs, name the South African group that will headline the show. E-mail your answer to competitions@dispatch.co.za by 5pm tomorrow. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za

