Nandi to mix it up with A-list on fresh BET show

Television personality Nandi Madida is the co-host of a new BET show, titled A-List, which will focus on black excellence across the continent.

The show, launched last week, will see Madida and Ayanda Thabethe covering everything from fashion and music to movies and interviews with A-list celebrities from Africa and abroad.

Madida recently covered the red-carpet event at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. She said the experience gave her insight into what it would be like working on A-List.

Known for her roles in productions like Mzansi Magic’s The Road, Madida’s exceptional music talent has also led her into exciting collaborations with husband Zakes Bantwini, rapper KO and DJ Kent.

She is also working on launching her own fashion line.

Madida said she was honoured to be one of the hosts of BET’s newest show.

“What is beautiful is that it is an empowering show that features two women on such a big platform. The most exciting part is that we are bringing global content like you’ve never seen before,” she said.

Madida said viewers could expect to see amazing people who were doing great things across the continent.

lCatch A-List every Thursday at 6.35pm on BET, channel 129. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za