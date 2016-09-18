Cinderella comes to Mzansi but with SA twist

Mzansi Magic will be launching the first teenage drama series this October, titled Is’thunzi.

The Cinderella story, with a twist, is set in the fast-paced world of South Africa’s born-frees.

Is’thunzi will unpack the complexities faced by teenagers from all walks of life and the choices they are forced to make on their journey to adulthood.

Leading the series is a group of girls who call themselves “Ninjas”. The drama unfolds when Winnie, played by Saints and Sinners’ Thuso Mbedu, who dreams of marrying a rich and famous rugby player, is sent from her fast-paced Johannesburg life to live with her strict aunt in Bergville, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is in Bergville that we meet the rest of the ninjas: a young wife, Londi, played by Zikhona Bali, who defies her in-laws by returning to school to get her matric; the misunderstood creative spirit Thishiwe, played by Makgotso Monyemokathoe, who terrifies the community because of a dark cloud that hangs over her family, and completing the squad is Noxolo, played by Yolanda Msingane, a shy, smart girl with a shameful secret. Together, the girls help Winnie to snag her prince while also searching for their own happily-ever-after.

M-Net’s head of drama, Reneilwe Sema, said over the years the channel had told so many stories but have never explored the lives of South African youth.

“Is’thunzi will do just that. This drama will dissect what it means to be young and full of potential but having to overcome financial, social, and cultural barriers in order to make something of yourself,” she said.

Joining this vibrant ensemble of thrilling 13 episodes are veteran actors Nandi Nyembe, Sdumo Mtshali, Bohang Moeko, Mbali Maphumulo, Pallance Dladla and newcomer Thulane Shange.

Is’thunzi premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on October 10 at 8pm. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za