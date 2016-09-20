Expect authentic worship at fest

South Africa’s favourite gospel group, Joyous Celebration, is ready to take Eastern Cape followers to church next month.

The group will be the headlining act at the ‘Take Me To Church’ music festival at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium on October 1.

The event, which will feature a number of local musicians, is being organised by L.I.E Entertainment – an East London events company.

Joyous Celebration co-founder, Jabu Hlongwane said the public should expect authentic worship.

“People can expect nothing less than church.”

Other musicians expected to perform on the day are Crown Gospel award-winner Betusile Mcinga, Mphumzi, Stand, Sibu Mbuku, Mawethu, Khanyisa, Magnify-SA, Nhose, Sharon, SSPEL, Butho and Yolanda Vuthela.

Joyous Celebration released Joyous 20 this year and will be recording their next album soon.

Hlongwane said there had been many outstanding moments for the group over the years, however, “the Joyous Celebration 20 recording stands out when I watched the old [ex] members joining the present members. That performance was epic,” he said.

Former members of the group who have gone on to make names for themselves include the likes of Ntokozo Mbambo, Nqubeko Mbatha, Nobathembu, Mahalia Buchanan and Khaya Mthethwa.

Hlongwane, who is one of the co-founders, said everyone deserves opportunities.

“God has a plan for each and every one of us, everyone deserves an opportunity.”

The last time the group performed in East London was almost seven years ago at Abbotsford Christian Centre.

“Personally, I visit East London once every year. I love the beach.”

The group’s EL show will take place a few months before they head to Bishop TD Jakes’s church in Texas to record Joyous 21.

“We have been having conversations with Bishop TD Jakes for a while now. He offered his church, The Potter’s House for JC to record. It’s an amazing honour for us to be embraced by Bishop Jakes.

“We are grateful to God for trusting us with this task,” he said. Hlongwane said South Africans can expect to hear more music from them in the coming years.

“We have no reason to stop. God has been good to us and we believe there is still talent waiting to be discovered. It’s only God who will stop this and for now He still wants it to go forward,” Hlongwane said.

Tickets for the Take Me To Church music festival cost R300 and are available at Computicket.

— poliswap@dispatch.co.za