Comedy star Trevor Noah has been officially unveiled as the main host of this year’s MTV African Music Awards (MAMAs).

The announcement was made by the show’s organisers on Wednesday morning‚ to widespread excitement from fans.

Trevor will take a break from his job as the host of the popular US late Night talk show The Daily Show to present the glitzy ceremony‚ set to take place at the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate Johannesburg on October 22.

Fans had earlier speculated that the host of the ceremony would either be Trevor Noah or Idris Elba‚ only for Idris to tell fans that he will unfortunately be busy that weekend.

@MTVbaseAfrica @JayMun__ !!!!!! I'd love to!!!!!!…. But can't this year….😎 it's still gonna be dope though. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) September 20, 2016

Nominees for the awards will be announced on Wednesday evening (September 21) in Johannesburg‚ and in Lagos on October 2.

Nasty C‚ Babes Wodumo and Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade are just some of the artists who will be performing on the night.

The glitzy ceremony is set to be broadcast live across the world on MTV Base (Dstv Channel) and MTV Base (DStv Channel 322).

Tickets for the ceremony are available from R250.