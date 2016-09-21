Getting all tuned in for ‘The Voice SA’ auditions

Auditions for The Voice SA season 2 are under way and the Eastern Cape has been added to the list of regions to be visited by a panel of music experts to look for talent.

The Voice SA’s open auditions kick off in Port Elizabeth on October 12 at The Beach Hotel on Marine Drive.

During the initial audition sessions, which are not filmed for TV, budding musicians have a chance to show an anonymous panel of music experts they have the vocal prowess to perform on screen at the show’s famous “Blind Auditions”.

That’s when The Voice SA coaches – four respected and well-known South African musos – listen to the singers with their iconic red chairs turned away from the stage, basing their decisions purely on what they hear.

The honour of singing for the coaches will only befall the best of the best singers from the countrywide auditions. The four coaches will be revealed at a later stage.

This year’s panel consisted of, The Parlotones’ frontman Kahn Morbee, award-winning afro-soul sensation, Lira, Afrikaans singer Bobby van Jaarsveld and South African rock queen, Karen Zoid.

M-Net’s head of publicity, Lani Lombard, said The Voice SA was all about quality.

“Right from the start, there’s no doubt that every single person on this proudly South African show can sing.

“The question is whether or not the coaches want them in their team and believe that they can take them all the way to the top.

“The phenomenal talent from The Voice SA Season 1 has set the bar incredibly high, and we are looking forward to opening doors for more fantastic talent who deserve to become household names.”

Zwelitsha-born singer, Sibulele Miti, who took part in Season 1 of the show had all the judges of The Voice SA begging to work with her on the show. Her rendition of Bob Dylan’s Knocking on Heaven’s Door saw all four judges choosing her only seconds into her performance.

Although the coaches were impressed with her voice, Miti could not get enough of the public’s votes to make it to the top 16.

The show was won by Cape Town singer Richard Stirton who has already topped the iTunes charts three times.

From Port Elizabeth, the auditions will move to Cape Town at Belmont Square in Rondebosch, then to Durban at the Growth Point Kings Park Stadium. The final stop will be in the City of Gold at Sasani Studios in Balfour Park.

Season two of The Voice SA will be broadcast on M-Net channel 101 from January 2017. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za