Mikkie to rap around the world – in Xhosa

From the dusty streets of Mthatha, young rapper Mikkie Somaqhuzu is taking Eastern Cape Xhosa funky rap tunes to the world. Based in Johannesburg, the 21-year-old is pushing to make his mark in the rap industry.

How did you get into music? Was it something you dreamt of as a child? What is your earliest memory of performing live?

I got into music through my cousin who used to play Eminem’s album titled, So you wanna freestyle, this was around 2008 and I was 13. I grew up listening to a lot of hip-hop but that album made me take pen to paper and dance on it. That’s when everything started. I think this is something that I dreamt of but I didn’t know how to start or write my own rhymes from scratch.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I get inspiration from different legends in the industry and from people around me.

As a young rapper, who do you look up to in the industry?

I used to look up to Pro-Kid but now there’s a new guy called Shane Eagle.

How difficult is it to hustle in Johannesburg? Are there a lot of opportunities there for young rappers like yourself?

People think when you are in Johannesburg everything just comes to you. I would say it’s difficult at some stage but I believe its better than where I come from. There are a variety of opportunities in Johannesburg, there’s a lot of entertainment platforms but one has to work hard to put themselves out there.

What’s the one thing you must have with you, or do before you perform?

Praying is what I do at all times before performing

What are some of your future plans for your music?

My plans in this music thing is to have my own recording company. To help my brothers, especially in the Eastern Cape, because there’s so much talent in my province but the problem is that we do not have enough equipment. We always end up coming to Johannesburg or Cape Town.

What inspires your material?

I get ideas from my heart, I kick it from my spirit most of the time. I am a hardcore rapper so I usually write what I feel at that certain moment. Also, I am a versatile artist, I write love songs. I am a storyteller.

What kind of music are you listening to?

I listen mostly to hip-hop.

Which was the first CD you ever bought?

Head and tales by Pro-kid

What’s your take on the change to playing 90% local music in SA?

It is a great initiative but I just wish they would stop playing those people we already know in the industry. They need to give new artists a chance to also share their music and discover some raw talent, especially in the Eastern Cape.

Are you signed by any label?

I am actually in a relationship with an independent recording label called MMPM Records. I don’t need another, I just hope they don’t fail. My long-term goal is to have my own record label.

How do you relax?

Reading or watching movies

What’s your favourite food?

I don’t have any favourite foods but I like spicy food.

Anything else you would like to tell us?

I am here in Johannesburg for the Eastern Cape. I just hope my people will support and appreciate me. I am working on my second project, my first being the extended play (EP) released last year titled, Ivelile Intloko.