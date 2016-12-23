Summer show sizzles on

By Mbali Tanana and Sino Majangaza

The Eastern Cape is buzzing over the exciting lineup of shows and concerts due for next week.

HUGE FAN BASE: The Eastern Cape’s platinum- selling Amanda Black will be performing at the Silly Summer Festival in Port St Johns
In East London, the annual Chase Fest will feature the likes of Nasty C, DJ Kent, DJ PH, A-Reece, Zola, Yanga and DJ Sliqe. They will perform at the Absa Stadium on December 27.

Event organiser TP Pillay said the event had become more popular over the years.

“Chase is a proudly Eastern Cape brand, and East London over the December period is one of the busiest cities in the country when it comes to entertainment. We are proud to be…part of East London’s social calendar over the festive season.”

Pillay said in a first for the Eastern Cape, the event would introduce a cashless system.

“The cashless system means patrons load money on to their Chase Fest card, and will then use that card to tap and pay for purchases at the event. This system makes it quick, easy and safe for our patrons.”

In Mthatha, the annual Natives Summer Party will take place on December 26 at the Mthatha Country Club, and will feature top artists like Cassper Nyovest, Babes Wodumo and Emtee.

Other artists that will entertain the crowds on the day include popular kwaito star Zola 7 and Naak Musiq, among others.

Event organiser Zwelinzima Dweba, popularly known as DJ PK, said the event was growing each year. “In its first year, the event saw more than 3000 attending. Last year over 5000 music lovers attended, and this year we are expecting more than 10000,” he said.

DJ Leera, Sizwe Vena and Funksta are among the local artists in the lineup.

Dweba said purpose of the event was to give the people of Mthatha and its surrounds the best entertainment. “I am confident that those who will attend will enjoy the music of the artists we are bringing them,” he said.

Port St Johns will host the annual Silly Summer Festival, which will take place from December 26 to 28.

Event organiser Lufefe Mayekiso said the event was a community-based initiative that ploughed funds into Port St John’s economy.

“The Eastern Cape’s platinum- selling artist Amanda Black will be among our top headline acts, including…kwaito group TKZee, who will be giving us some of their old-school jams.

“The event may have experienced a few challenges over the years, but due to the tenacity and determination of the promoters, we are doing it again.”

Crafters, traditional dancers, artists and DJs will also take part, all contributing to a total investment in excess of R5-million for the event.

“Furthermore, the Silly Summer Festival has a education- based social investment initiative, which began in 2011 when it bought school shoes for underprivileged children.

“To increase its impact, the festival has pledged to assist the best-performing matriculant who is less privileged, get into any Eastern Cape tertiary institution.” — mbalit@dispatch.co.za

 

