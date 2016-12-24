Top artists to entertain at Mthatha Natives Summer Party

The annual Natives Summer Party, which has become Mthatha’s biggest end-year music show, is getting bigger and better.

The event, which will take place at Mthatha Golf Country Club on December 26, will feature South Africa’s top artists like Casper Nyovest, Babes Wodumo and Emtee.

Artists billed to entertain the crowds on the day include the then popular Kwaito star Zola 7 and Naak Musiq among others.

The event organiser Zwelinzima Dweba, popularly known as Dj PK, said the event was growing each year. “In its first year, the event saw more than 3000 attending.”

It has since received huge support – last year over 5 000 music lovers attended the event and this year we are expecting more than 10 000 revellers,” he said.

Dj Leera, Sizwe Vena, Funksta are among locals artists on the line up. “The idea is to boost their confidence by giving them an opportunity to share the stage with the country’s top artists,” he said.

Dweba said the purpose of the event was to give people of Mthatha and its surrounding areas the best entertainment so that they will not go to other places.

He said he was happy with the growth and popularity of the event. “The event has been well received and the support we are getting is amazing. I am confident that those who will attend will enjoy the music from the artists we are bringing them,” he said.

The tickets are selling for R200 (general) and R600 (VIP). At the gate the general ticket will sell at R250 and VIP for R750. The gates open at noon.