Zola 7 thrills Mthatha revellers

The once popular Kwaito legend, Bonginkosi Dlamini, affectionately known as Zola 7, brought the house down in Mthatha yesterday morning at the Natives Summer Party.
The event held at the Mthatha Country Club golf course drew more than 10 000 people from Mthatha and surrounds.
Despite his prolonged absence from the mic, the Mdlwembe star left thousands of music lovers chanting “we want more”.
Zola 7 was among top South African artists who entertained throngs of revellers at the Natives Summer Party.
The event also featured cool kid Casper Nyovest, Babes Wodumo, NaakMusiq, DJ Tira, Emtee, Jaziel Brothers and local artists.
Zola 7 performed his popular songs like Umdlwembe, Don’t Cry and Ghetto Scandalous among others.
The excited and appreciative crowd sang along as the Kwaito legend dished the favourite mix.
Speaking to the Daily Dispatch after his performance, Zola 7 said he was very happy with the response from his fans.
Zola 7 has been appearing in a number of music shows in the Eastern Cape recently.
When asked if this was his return to the music industry, he said he had never left the industry.
He said he had been around, “and I have dropped three singles this year. They are relatively new. I expect them to kick in something early next year,” he said.
Unlike the flop performance she gave at the recent Buyel’Ekhaya Music Festival in East London two weeks ago, Wololo hitmaker, Babes Wodumo delivered a splendid performance that left her supporters yearning for more.
Organiser of the event, Zwelinzima Dweba, popularly known as DJ PK, said he was happy with the turnout.
“I was aiming for 10 000, but by the look of people present here, it is more; I’m grateful for the support”.
He said he was considering moving the event to Mthatha Dam where he could accommodate more than 30 000.
The King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality has given the Mthatha Dam area a facelift with high-end conference facilities and entertainment areas for events.
After his performance, Emtee said: “I have performed here more than two times. The love is always massive – now it is better than last time.”
Dweba said next year’s revellers could expect more fun features.
Award winning gospel musician and composer Bethusile Mcinga added some heavenly sounds at the event.
The Zundithwale hitmaker turned the event into a place of praise and worship.
Another fascinating performance was that of Matatiele duo Jaziel Brothers.
Babes Wodumo took to the stage as sun rays painted the sky orange and yellow.
Fans responded well to the young Durbanite as she sang her hit, Wololo.