Zola 7 thrills Mthatha revellers

The once popular Kwaito legend, Bonginkosi Dlamini, affectionately known as Zola 7, brought the house down in Mthatha yesterday morning at the Natives Summer Party.

The event held at the Mthatha Country Club golf course drew more than 10 000 people from Mthatha and surrounds.

Despite his prolonged absence from the mic, the Mdlwembe star left thousands of music lovers chanting “we want more”.

Zola 7 was among top South African artists who entertained throngs of revellers at the Natives Summer Party.

The event also featured cool kid Casper Nyovest, Babes Wodumo, NaakMusiq, DJ Tira, Emtee, Jaziel Brothers and local artists.

Zola 7 performed his popular songs like Umdlwembe, Don’t Cry and Ghetto Scandalous among others.

The excited and appreciative crowd sang along as the Kwaito legend dished the favourite mix.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch after his performance, Zola 7 said he was very happy with the response from his fans.

Zola 7 has been appearing in a number of music shows in the Eastern Cape recently.

When asked if this was his return to the music industry, he said he had never left the industry.

He said he had been around, “and I have dropped three singles this year. They are relatively new. I expect them to kick in something early next year,” he said.