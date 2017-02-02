Beyoncé’s pregnancy news breaks the internet – 6.6 million likes and 2.2 million tweets

US singing sensation Beyoncé sent the internet into a complete frenzy with her pregnancy announcement on Wednesday night.

Since Beyoncé shared the news on her Instagram account the post has received almost 6.6 million likes in 10 hours on the platform. According to Billboard the post has now become the most liked picture on Instagram and has set a new record.

Queen Bey has also topped the Twitter trends list overnight with 2.2 million people reacting to the news.

Bey revealed that she and her equally famous hubby‚ Jay Z were excited about welcoming two new additions to their family.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two‚ and we thank you for your well wishes. — The Carters‚” Bey captioned a picture that showed off her growing baby bump.