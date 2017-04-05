In light of the major reshuffles at Metro FM‚ Robert Marawa has reassured fans that he will not be leaving the radio station.

There’s been widespread speculation over Robert’s future at Metro FM considering the annual shakeup at the radio station that has hogged headlines over the past week.

The rumour mill was also fueled by links that Robert could have possibly been moving to Tbo Touch’s Touch HD.

Then it was all too much for anxious fans to handle when Robert was absent from his regular radio slot earlier this week. This led to a wave of questions over whether the sports personality would be joining the major reshuffle.

However‚ Robert has poured cold water on the claims‚ calling Metro FM his home. “Metro FM is my home and unless the management has taken a decision to remove me I will remain there‚”Robert told TshisaLIVE.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago also denied that Robert was leaving Metro FM and said that they had not received a resignation letter from him.

Kaizer would not reveal why Robert was not on air but said that the station’s talent often took breaks from their shows.

“It is no different to any other industry where people take time off to rest or keep other commitments. People should not be concerned. We will communicate any changes to our lineup to the media‚” Kaizer said.

Speculation over Robert’s future started when Tbo Touch invited him to dinner over Twitter‚ suggesting that the pair had business deals to discuss.

Touch once again had tongues wagging when he told a fan that they may have to hold Robert’s spot at Touch HD for only “24 hours or less”.