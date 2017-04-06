Anga Makubalo is ‘the newest addition’ to the Ring of Lies cast

Former Generations actor Anga Makubalo surprised many of his fans on Wednesday when he announced that he had joined the cast of Mzansi Magic’s popular drama series Ring of Lies.

The second season of the boxing-themed series debuts in July and will feature Anga as one of the new additions to the show.

However Mzansi Magic played coy and didn’t want to confirm his appointment‚ telling TshisaLIVE that the cast list for the new season of the show had not yet been finalised.

“Rings of lies season 2 is still in development. New characters and story arcs are not finalized yet. We will confirm any developments closer to the broadcast date at the end of July‚” Mzansi Magic spokesperson Nondumiso Mabece said.