Twani’s all tuned up in new position: Audio Visual centre set for change says acting head

The Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre’s (ECAVC) new acting director Dr Zoliswa Twani is on a mission to remove the dark cloud hanging over the provincial music facility.

Twani, a former head of the music department at the University of Fort Hare, started in her new position last month, taking over from Sy Ntuli who left to focus on his music career.

She said with the support of the team, she was hoping to bring about some positive change at the centre.

“I know there has been a dark cloud over ECAVC with many artists saying a lot of things, but we hope to turn things around and restore hope in the community,” she said.

Twani, who was born in Duncan Village, said the centre would be hosting the first record label indaba in the province next month to help grow local musicians.

“We want to get a database of record labels in the province and see how we can work together. We want to establish where they are and what are they lacking in and also see how they can branch out nationally,” she said.

Twani said they would be bringing in a representative from Sony Music and Kalawa Jazmee Music.

“We want these guys to share their experiences and some of the lessons they have learned along the journey with the hope of inspiring our local guys.”