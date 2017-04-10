Lorna Maseko has transformed herself from one of the most recognisable faces on television to a cooking guru‚ who has her sights set on even bigger things.

The 33-year-old Top Billing presenter‚ who has slowly been building her cooking empire over the last few years told TshisaLIVE that her dream of being force in the culinary world was finally becoming a reality.

Lorna was one of the first professional ballet dancers of colour in South Africa but left the profession in 2007 to carve out a television career. Despite her many ventures‚ cooking has always remained one of her biggest passions.

“For as long as I can remember‚ I have loved everything to do with the kitchen. I didn’t study culinary in school but started a series of cooking workshops a few years ago to share my enthusiasm with others who loved it just as much as me. Now I have my own cooking show. It’s all just so crazy‚” she said.

After a successfully hosting Masterchef SA‚ Lorna finally premiered her own TV cooking show The Hostess with Lorna Maseko last week‚ to general acclaim.

“I was so happy with the positive response to the show. My team and I worked hard to make the show a reality. It was two years in the making and to see it finally all come together was quite emotional‚” she admitted.

Away from the screen‚ Lorna runs a bakery in Northern Johannesburg. She said that she spent a lot of her time making sure it ran smoothly and hoped to launch a number of restaurants and bakeries over the next few years.

Lorna has had to keep a tight schedule to make sure she balances all the demands on her time‚ but said she still relied on the support of her friends‚ including her “bestie” Bonang Matheba‚ to keep her sane.

“I have known Bonang for a while now. She is amazing and supportive of everything I do and I am grateful for that‚” Lorna said.