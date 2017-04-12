Roots 2000 to light up stage at Easter event

Roots 2000 are bringing their unique sound to the Buffalo City Metro Easter Festival this weekend.

The music movement is made up of Xhosa musos, MXO and Sliq Angel and a stellar lineup of artists, who will perform at the inaugural BCM Easter Festival, to be held at Buffalo Park’s B-Field.

Other artists expected to entertain the public this Easter weekend include Ricky Rick, Vusi Nova, Sjava, Mobi Dixon, Mahoota & Vetkuk, DJ Milkshake, Blomzit Avenue, DJ Minty, Yung Reezy, Betusile Mcinga, Malibongwe Gcwabe, Butho and Yolanda Vuthela.

The event, which promises to provide fun for the whole family, from live music to entertainment for children, has been made possible by OH! Concepts, BCM and the Daily Dispatch.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Amantongomane hit- maker Sliq Angel said they could not wait to bring Roots 2000’s sound back to East London.

“Roots 2000 is a music movement that was started in 2000 [by] three musicians, myself, MXO and Dineo Pule, and at the end of 2015 we decided to resurrect the movement,” he said, adding that of the three only he and MXO were currently part of the movement.

The trio did not release an album at the time, but performed on a number of occasions around Johannesburg.

Fast forward to 2017, and they have released an extended play (EP) titled Nomasundu, which was preceded by their 2016 single of the same title.

“The EP is named after my mother, Nomasundu. This is an honour to her and the EP has eight songs that we are currently promoting,” Sliq Angel said, adding that they planned to perform in Europe in June this year.

Many will know Sliq Angel’s songs such as Korobela, Sanalwami, Izuka and most recently Umngqusho, from his fourth album, also titled Umngqusho.

Port Elizabeth-born and bred MXO, whose real name is Mxolisi Lokwe, is known for songs such as Zandiy’bone, Nomalizo and Nina, among many others.

“We are both big artists that complement each other on stage. Our sound is deeply rooted in our African culture, and we cannot wait to take it to the world,” said Sliq Angel.

OH! Concepts’s Olwethu Hoyana said the event would have something for everyone. “We want to attract the whole family, even the children; we don’t want to leave them out. Our lineup also has something for everyone. It’s a mix of artists; all genres are represented.

“The kids will also have their own area with jumping castles and face-painting stations,” he said, adding that they had included well-known Eastern Cape gospel stars, to live up to the theme of Easter weekend.

“East London usually has a lot of events during the festive season, but now we are trying to do something that will ensure people look forward to coming back home during Easter weekend.”