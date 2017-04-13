Cassper Nyovest was unveiled as the new ambassador of luxury vodka brand Cîroc at a swanky party on Thursday night.

The rapper was selected to be the face of the brand’s new international campaign‚ called On Arrival.

Cassper bagged the deal because the brand felt he embodied what it stood for and it was a “perfect marriage.”

The rapper explained that the campaign was all about celebrating success‚ something that he was not shy to do. Cassper said that while he was not shy to say‚ “yes I bought a Bentley‚” he didn’t do it to put others down.

Instead the rapper said that he hoped other people would be inspired because he also came from nothing.

“I’ve done a lot of crazy things but my arrival moment will always be when my mom was able to take my bank card‚ which had R3000 in it at the time‚ and buy all the groceries she needed‚” he said.

Of course‚ driving out the showroom in his Bentley was also a major highlight for the rapper.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Cassper said that he hoped African children would like at his story and believe that they’re not second best.

“You are not second best‚ we’ve been taught that we are examples of America‚ but we are just as great‚ if not greater‚” he said.

While Cassper was shy to reveal the exact amount that he coined out of the deal‚ he said that it was a “fair amount” and could buy him a third Bentley or a Ferrari.

Word on the street is that the rapper banked R30 million as the new face‚ but would not be drawn into confirming the figure.

“I never wanna talk about figures. It might be true‚ it might not be true. I just want people to believe that everyone deserves the life I’m living or a better life.”