Catch musical hits to lift up spirits from Mcinga

Just a week after releasing his fourth album titled Intando Yakho, Willowvale-born award-

winning gospel singer Betusile Mcinga will be introducing new music this Saturday.

He will be performing at the Buffalo City Easter Festival at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium’s B-Field.

Other acts expected to entertain this weekend include Ricky Rick, Vusi Nova, Sjava, Mobi Dixon, Mahoota&Vetkuk, DJ Milkshake, Malibongwe Gcwabe, Yung Reezy, DJ Minty, Butho and Yolanda Vuthela.

The event, which promises fun for the whole family, from live music to kiddies’ entertainment, has been made possible by OH! Concepts, BCM and Daily Dispatch.

Yesterday Mcinga said he had grown spiritually and musically since the release of his 2013 album titled Zundithwale, which saw him win song of the year at the Crown Gospel Music Awards in 2014.

“I gave myself time to pray and grow in faith. When I was working on this album I asked God to show me what message does he want me to take to his people,” he said.

He added that it was important for gospel musicians to remember they were messengers of God and should use their gifts to glorify him.

“Four years is a long time and I had so many songs that I had been working on since the release of the last album. I tried to choose the right songs for this album but I struggled until I said God ‘tell me what message do your people need’,” he said.

Mcinga said on the album he has featured Dumi Mkokstad, Winnie Mashaba and Jumbo. He said he was inspired by Mashaba and that the two had a lot in common.

Mcinga started his music career as a backing singer in his mother’s gospel group outfit, Lusanda Spiritual Group, in the mid-90s.

Mashaba also started out as a backing singer but is now one of South Africa’s favourite gospel singers.

Mcinga said for the first time he has done songs in other languages besides his home language.

“I did two songs in English and one in Sotho with Winnie. After winning song of the year in 2014 I started getting bookings all over the continent but people only knew that one song and others didn’t understand isiXhosa.

“I decided to do things differently and allow the message of God to reach more people,” he said.

“We have three singles that we are pushing at the moment and people will hear me perform them live this weekend. They will also hear some of their favourites from my previous albums,” he said.

lTickets are currently at Ticketpro for R200 for adults and R50 for children under the age of 12. Tickets at the gate cost R250.