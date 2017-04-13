After more than a decade on Kaya FM veteran radio jock Bob Mabena is set to leave the station at the end of April to join media company MSG Afrika Group.

According to a press statement released by MSG on Friday morning‚ Bob will present his breakfast show‚ 180 with Bob‚ until the end of the month.

Bob will be joining the company as its Group Head of Programming inits broadcasting department.

“I am looking forward to working with entrepreneurs who are committed to the radio medium and who understand its power in shaping the social and business landscape of our country. I have lived radio throughout my career and believe my new role will allow me to apply my extensive broadcast experience in the boardroom‚” Bob said in the statement.

MSG Afrika Group is the license holder of four commercial radio stations including Power FM‚ Capricorn FM‚ upcoming station Rhythm FM and BEAT FM.

Kaya FM has been unavailable for comment.