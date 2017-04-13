Time to get into the Easter vibe

Here is a list of cool happenings to take you through the weekend.

Party at Blackspade

BLACKSPADE Still Water Party, Tomorrow from 6pm. R30 gets you in.

Acoustic sounds

ROBIN Auld and Jason Gladwin are among performers at the Captain’s Table on Saturday for the Easter Accoustic Festival. Show starts 3.30pm. Entry R130. Call 043 721 0083 for details.

BCM Fest to rock EL

DON’T miss the inaugural BCM Easter

Festival this Saturday at Buffalo Cricket Stadium. Tickets from R200.

First annual Easter picnic

THE Gobisiqolo Easter picnic takes place on Sunday at the Winter Rose Stadium. Tickets from Computicket, from R100.

Easter Gospel Feast

CATCH the second annual Easter Gospel Feast Show on Monday at Orient Theatre from 1pm.

