Zenande Mfenyana’s debut on The Queen on Monday night had her receiving praise from industry greats and viewers alike‚ and she still can’t believe how quickly people have “fallen in-love” with the character.

Zenande Mfenyana is not a newbie in the industry and after a smaller role on Igazi‚ she is now back to cement her name in the industry playing Goodness on popular Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen.

She said that she is excited to be on the drama series and couldn’t believe the amount of love she has received already.

“Look‚ it was awesome to feel all the love last night as people watched me. I was so emotional.I cried and I still can’t explain the joy of playing Goodness or having people fall in love with her so soon‚” she said.

She added that the chance to play the role came at the right time in her career‚ having just played a small role in another Ferguson Films production‚ Igazi. Zenande also shared that she spends so much time with the cast and crew‚ they have “literally became my family“.

She pointed out that although she has worked with Ferguson Films before there is a lot more interaction with the team this time and she sees it as a blessing.

“I work with talented people‚ and to have had people like Bra Sello (Sello Maake ka Ncube) say the things they have said about my craft is truly an honour‚” she said.

Zenande plays the role of an enigmatic woman named Goodness whom she says will “always have viewers wondering what she is up.” She said that viewers will only really get to know who Goodness is over the coming weeks but it will be a journey worth watching.

“In this industry‚ you are only as good as your last performance and I have decided that I want to let my work do all the talking for me‚” she said.