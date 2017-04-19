Gospel sounds light up Orient in Easter celebration

Hundreds of believers celebrated the resurrection of Christ with a music show at the Orient Theatre, East London, on Monday.

The line-up included former Lord Comforters lead singer Veliswa Skeyi, awarding winning gospel star Mdumiseni Nzimande, popularly known as Dumi Mkokstad, and Betusile Mcinga of Zundithwale fame.

The event became a joyous celebration as music lovers danced and sang to every song performed by their favourite artists.

Among the dignitaries who graced the event were Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Eastern Cape rural development and agrarian reform MEC, Mlibo Qoboshiyane.

Speaking to the Dispatch Ndabeni-Abrahams said such an event played a crucial role in ensuring that “we build a cohesive nation – not only that, but to revive people’s spirits and togetherness”.

The event was organised by Vovee Batala in collaboration with Tru FM and Dumisa TV. Batala said he was happy with the turn-out and hoped the event would grow.

Other artists that took part included Khanyisa Nkantsu, Sgwili Zuma and Putuma Tiso.

Betusile brought his mother, gospel great Lusanda Mcinga to the show – they performed together.

Zwelitsha-born singer and Dwala lam hitmaker, Skeyi gave the audience a taste of her new album titled Amandla Endumiso.

However, one performance that stole the hearts of many in the audience was that of Putuma Tiso.

Her experience in music was evident when she took to the stage. She turned the venue popularly known for hosting boxing matches into a place of praise and worship.